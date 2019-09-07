From farmer’s son to Isro chief : Here are some unknown facts about K. Sivan

K Sivan, who assumed the role of Isro chief last year, is the same man who was hugged by PM Modi on Saturday, for the way he handled India’s second moon mission.

While Sivan seemed dejected after Isro lost communication with the Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram, PM Modi assured him that the nation is standing behind his team and boosted his morale.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission, apart from the landing glitch, has been carried out perfectly and will help India collect heaps of data on the moon. Around 95 per cent of mission has been successfully carried out under Sivan’s leadership.

Here are some lesser-known facts about him:

Sivan, a 62-year-old rocket scientist from Tamil Nadu, became the ninth chief of Isro in January 2018 after taking over from AS Kiran Kumar.

Born to a farmer in Tarakkanvillai village in Kanyakumari district, Sivan studied in a local government school. Sivan, who is known for his contribution in the development of cryogenic engines, was earlier the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

Sivan’s uncle A Shanmugavel said the rocketman was the first graduate in the family and that he is a self-made man. Sivan never went to any tuition or coaching classes, his uncle added. He later graduated from ST Hindu College in Nagercoil.

In the 1980s, Sivan finally completed his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Madras Institute of Technology and later completed his masters in aerospace engineering from IISC, Bengaluru. He later completed his PhD from IIT Bombay in 2006 and also holds an honorary doctorate in science from Sathyabama University.

Sivan joined Isro in 1982. Sivan has been a part of many projects including the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) project. His contributions to the project were significant as he helped in the planning, designing, integration and analysis of the mission.

During his 3-decade long career, Sivan has been a part of many prestigious missions including GSLV, PSLV, GSLV MkIII apart from being a project director of GSLV rocket.

Sivan has been awarded many times for his contributions in the field of space research including Shri Hari Om Ashram Prerit Dr Vikram Sarabhai Research Award in 1999, ISRO Merit Award in 2007, and Dr. Biren Roy Space Science Award in 2011.

It should be noted that Sivan is also a Fellow of National Academy of Engineering, Indian Systems Society for Science and Engineering, Aeronautical Society of India, and Systems Society of India. Sivan has also published a book titled Integrated Design for Space Transportation System in 2015.

Apart from being the Isro chairman, Sivan was also appointed as the Secretary of Department of Space and Chair of the Space Commission.