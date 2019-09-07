Govt responds over media notification of 6-day holiday in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has alerted citizens about a fake circular that has been making rounds on social media. The circular claims a six-day holiday has been declared for security reasons.

“Dear all, this notification is fake. The Ministry of Interior has not issued any such notification for holidays,” the ministry wrote on Twitter. The fake announcement claims that the country has declared a six-day holiday from September 6 – 11. The supposed holiday would affect both private and public offices in the country.

The circular even advises citizens to stay indoors and to avoid visiting Lahore.