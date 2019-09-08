Christian girl forcibly converted to Islam by school principal

A 15-year-old Christian girl in Pakistan was allegedly forced to convert to Islam by her teacher in Pakistan’s Punjab province. As per complaint filed by the victim’s father, Mukhtar Masih at the police station, Faiza was taken to a seminary in Skeikhupura, about 50 KMs away from Lahore, where her principal Saleema Bibi forced her to embrace Islam.

According to Faiza’s father, his daughter had gone to school on Wednesday but didn’t return. When he contacted school authorities to know about Faiza’s whereabouts, he was informed that the principal Saleema had chaperoned her to a madarsa to allegedly convert her to Islam.