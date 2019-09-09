Barber cuts off gold chain along with hair, video goes viral

A Kerala barbershop witnessed violence on Sunday after a barber cut off a customer’s gold chain along with his hair. The incident occurred at a barbershop near Seenath junction in Aluva.

The customer soon found out that the chain was missing and after further search, the chain was found lying in the waste box. Immediately, locals surrounded the barber and started beating him. However, the customer soon stated that he has no complaints against the barber. It is learnt that the barber had accidentally cut off the chain while the customer fell asleep during a head massage.