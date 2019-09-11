Wives beat man in front of police station in Kerala for seeking third wife

A man was beaten in front of a police station in Kerala by his wives for seeking a third wife. The video of the incident took place on Tuesday has become viral on the social media.

The women were staying with their parents due to the physical torture of their husband. They had earlier staged a dharna in front of his office. After this the police has asked him to come to police station.

After he entered out of the police station the wives and their relatives beat him up. The 26-year-old man working in a private firm had married a woman in 2016 and the the second woman in April this year.

The woman had filed a complaint with the police accusing the man of cheating them after marriage and attempting to enter into wedlock with another girl.