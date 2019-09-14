Death during sex on a office trip is ‘workplace accident’, says court

A court has ordered that death during sex on a office or business trip is a workplace accident. The judgement was released by a court in Paris.

The court released this judgement in a case regarding the death of Xavier, an engineer in a railway service company.

Xavier had travelled to the Loiret region in 2013 for his employer TSO, a railway construction company, where he had sex with a “complete stranger”. The man suffered a heart attack while having sex and died.

But the company denied all compensation including insurance pointing out that he died while having sex with a unknown person. The family of Xavier approached court after thuis.

The company argued in the court that Xavier’s sexual activity was not a part of work. Also, since the man died in a different hotel than was assigned to him, his death was not a liability of the company.

The court observed that as per French law an employer is responsible for any accident occurring during a business trip. The insurance provider has informed in the court that sexual activity was normal like taking a shower or a meal.