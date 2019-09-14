Government fined airlines over long flight delays

The US government has fined Japan Airlines over long flight delays. The US administration has imposed a fine of $.300,000 for long delays that trapped passengers on two grounded flights for many hours.

As per the government sources, on January 4 the flight from Tokyo to New York has forced to land in Chicago due to bad weather. The airline staff who were supposed to help the passengers to off the plane did not show up for more than four hours.

On May 15, another Tokyo-New York flight has been diverted to Dulles airport near Washington due to bad weather. On that day the passengers has to wait 5 hours in the flight because of refuelling and the airline staff were reaching end of their shift time.