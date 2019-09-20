‘Naked House cleaner’: Woman quit beautician’s job to work as a ‘naked house cleaner’

A woman has quit the job of a beautician to join as a house cleaner. Not just house cleaner this woman cleans house without wearing dress, yes a naked house cleaner.

Victoria Murphy, a youth from Scotland has selected this profession. Currently she has grown to a entrepreneur and started her own firm which provides ‘naked house cleaners’. Her firm named ‘Glimmer’ has 15 employees who are interested in doing this job.

She got attracted to this field after seeing a advertisement. The advertisement has sought women who were interested in doing domestic works naked.

Victoria charges $.99 a to $.135 for an hour. And this depends on the level of nudity. Cleaning the house in underwears costs $.99 per hour, topless cleaning will cost $.117 an hour and cleaning the house in full nude will cost $.135 an hour.

” I knew I wanted something which would be fun and risc but not extreme. We are not escort service. What we offer is fun and flirty. When I did it for a while, I had a laugh and nothing untoward happened”, Victoria says.