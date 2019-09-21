Actress Samantha Akkineni reveals bedroom secrets at  celebrity chat show

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married in a high profile destination wedding at Chennai in October 2017 and since then has set couple goals with their social media PDA. The couple was recently at a family outing in Spain and burned the dance floor together to ring in Nagarjuna’s birthday.

Samantha, last seen in the movie ‘Oh Baby’ recently appeared ina celebrity chat show, ‘Feet Up With the Stars’ with host Lakshmi Manchu where she bared many bedroom secrets and even compared her courtship days with married life.

When Lakshmi asked the Majili actress to reveal some bedroom secrets Samantha first refused to take up the question but the host intervened and dropped a huge secret. She said, “You are making me say everything now, I know you were in a live-in relationship before marriage, now let me put it this way, what are the 3 things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man.”

Samantha then went on to reveals what comes in between them. She said, “Pillow is the 1st wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us.” After a pause, the Oh Baby actress quipped, “And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things.”

Both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tasted success with Majili, which went on to become a blockbuster.

On sharing screen space with her hubby and how he has changed towards his career in years, she said, “Now he is very mature and can judge things, it’s like he has evolved as an artist.”