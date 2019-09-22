Airlines operated 46 flights without passengers

An audit report revealed that the national airliner of Pakistan has operated around 46 flights without passengers. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport in 2016-17 with no passengers onboard the planes.

The report revealed that the airliner has suffered a loss of Rs.180 million by operating without passengers. Around 36 additional flights on the Haj and Umrah routes were also operated without passengers. PIA last month laid off nearly 1,000 surplus employees.