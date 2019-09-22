State plans to legalise cannabis for ‘medicinal and industries’ purposes says chief Minister

Northwestern state manipur is planning to legalize the cultivation of Cannabis in the state. This was informed by the Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh. The state government is planning to legalise cannabis for just industrial and medicinal purposes.

Biren Singh revealed that the decision will be taken in the next cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister sought the support of civil society, intellectuals, people and media in the state to implement the plan. The cultivation of cannabis will be done in a systematic way so that it will be ensured that the plant is used for medicinal and industrial use only, he claimed.