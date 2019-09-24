Latest NewsInternational

China denies US secretary of state Pompeo’s remarks of ‘Uighurs muslim wipe-out’

Sep 24, 2019, 06:21 pm IST
China’s Government on Monday denounced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for saying that Beijing is trying to erase Muslim culture in its northwest.

A foreign ministry spokesman rejected Pompeo’s comment at the United Nations that the detention of Uighurs was unrelated to anti-terrorism activity.

Pompeo on Sunday called on Central Asian governments to reject Chinese demands that they send home ethnic minorities who might face repression in China. Pompeo said China is trying “to erase” minority cultures and religions.

