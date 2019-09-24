Heads Shaved, Blind Folded, Hands Tied- You Won’t Believe How Chinese Authorities Treat these Muslim Minorities

A Video was posted anonymously on Youtube last week which shows horrifying visuals of how Chinese authorities treat the minority community Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang. Although the video was available for all to watch, it took a week for satellite analyst Nathan Ruser at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute to confirm that the video is real. He analyzed different details of the video and determined that the footage was either shot in April or August in 2018 at a train station west of the city of Korla.

China maintains its treatment of Uyghurs — a Turkic-speaking Muslim minority — to apparently curb terrorism. The video clearly shows dozens of Uyghur men with their heads shaved, blindfolded and hands tied behind their backs. The video was taken during a mass transfer at a train station in China. Check out the shocking video here:

The Chinese government has always denied having any concentration camps and instead calls these facilities as boarding schools and vocational training centers.