Pakistani Prime Minister presses US President to seek Taliban, Kashmir deals

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been putting pressure on US president Donald Trump on Taliban and Kashmir issues. Imran Khan who is in US for attending United Nations General Assembly has met US president on Monday.

Imran Khan pressed Donald Trump to restart talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban. Khan also said that US has a “duty” to calm the Kashmir standoff with India.

Khan warned that the Kashmir crisis will get much bigger. He sought the help of US in Kashmir issue saying that the most powerful country in the world has a responsibility.

But for the requests of Pakistan Prime Minister the US President responded neutrally. He responded that the US would help mediate between Pakistan and India as long as both governments asked for this.