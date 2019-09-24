Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg sues Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey at UN

Swedish teen Climate change activist Greta Thunberg sued Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey of failing to uphold their obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, signed 30 years ago.

After the street protests Greta and 15 other young activists from 12 different countries and aged between eight and 17, accused the five countries of violating children’s rights by failing to take adequate and timely action against climate change. Monday’s complaint focuses on a little-known “optional protocol” that came into effect in 2014 that allows children to file a complaint to the Committee on the Rights of the Child if they feel their rights are being denied.

Excluding the US all member countries approved the convention to protect the health and rights of children.