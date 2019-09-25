45-year-old man shot dead by Bike-borne assailants,CCTV visuals out : Watch Here

A 45-year-old property dealer was shot dead by an assailant in broad daylight. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in West Delhi’s Dwarka area. The CCTV footage of the episode has been going viral, which shows how a residential area can turn into a shooting range.

The victim has been identified as Narender alias Nintey, who had contested 2012 civic body’s elections as an independent candidate. The CCTV footage retrieved by Delhi Police shows an armed man, who hid his face with helmet, approaches the victims’ vehicle and starts firing.