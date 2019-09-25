IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List : Here’s the list of top 10 richest people in India

According to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, the number of Indians having a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore has grown to 953 this year from 831 in 2018. The number of billionaires in terms of US dollar, however, reduced to 138 from 141. The report said that the combined wealth of top 25 in the list equates to 10 per cent of India’s GDP and that of 953 accounts for 27 per cent.

10 richest people in India and their net worth

10. Dilip Shanghvi:

Dilip Shanghvi ranks tenth in the latest IIF Wealth Hurun India rich list. Dilip Shanghvi, the man behind Sun Pharma, has a total wealth of Rs 71,500 crore.

9. Shapoor Pallonji Mistry :

Shapoor Pallonji Mistry heads the Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry. He holds the ninth position in the latest IIF Wealth Hurun India rich list. Shapoor Pallonji Mistry has a total wealth of Rs 76,800 crore.

8. Cyrus Pallonji Mistry:

Next comes Cyrus Pallonji Mistry. He headed the Tata Group for a brief period. He holds the eighth position in the latest IIF Wealth Hurun India rich list. Cyrus Pallonji Mistry has a total wealth of Rs 76,800 crore.

7. Cyrus S. Poonawalla :

Next up in the list is Cyrus S. Poonawalla. Chairman of Poonawalla group, Cyrus S. Poonawalla ranks seventh in the latest IIF Wealth Hurun India rich list. He has a total wealth of Rs 88,800 crore. ?

6. Uday Kotak:

Uday Kotak is the CEO and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. He ranks sixth in the latest IIF Wealth Hurun India rich list. He has a total wealth of Rs 94,100 crore.

5. Gautam Adani :

Gautam Adani is placed fifth in the latest IIF Wealth Hurun India rich list. He has a total wealth of Rs 94,500 crore. Adani group’s interests include power generate and transmission, real estate and commodities. Gautam Adani’s overseas assets include Australia’s Abbott Point port and Carmichael coal mine, billed as one of the world’s largest. The Adani group has partnered Swedish defence firm Saab to make Gripen fighter jets in India.

4. L N Mittal :

Lakshmi N Mittal is a London-based Indian-origin entrepreneur who heads ArcelorMittal – one of the world’s largest steelmaking companies. He comes fourth in the latest IIF Wealth Hurun India rich list. He is the fourth richest Indian with a total wealth of Rs 1,07,300 crore. In June 2017, ArcelorMittal along with Italian steel firm Marcegaglia, acquired Italy’s loss-making steel group Ilva for $2.1 billion.

3. Azim Premji :

Wipro founder Azim Premji ranks third in the latest IIF Wealth Hurun India rich list. His wealth totals to Rs 1,17,100 crore. Azim Premji is a renowned business tycoon and philanthropist. Going back to where he started from, Azim Premji gave up studies at Stanford University to look after the family’s cooking oil business in 1966, when his father passed away, and expanded into software. Wipro has an innovation centre in Silicon Valley that is dedicated to developing new technologies and collaborating with startups.

2. SP Hinduja & family :

Second in the list comes London-based SP Hinduja and family. SP Hinduja & family have assets worth Rs 1,86,500 crore. Let us remind you that he has retained his second rank this time. SP Hinduja is the chairman of the Hinduja group, which is an Indian metals and trading conglomerate. The Hinduja group is involved in a wide range of activities including foundries, import-export, trading, motor vehicles, banking, call centres and healthcare. SP Hinduja and his family also own ‘Mumbai Ninjas’ – a franchise in the Ultimate Karate League.

1. Mukesh Ambani :

Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest man. And what makes it even brighter for him is the fact that it is for the eighth time in a row. That’s what has been published in the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs Reliance Industries Ltd. — the multinational conglomerate company — headquartered in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani has a total wealth of Rs 3,80,700 crore. Mukesh Ambani kicked off a new age price war in the telecom market when he brought in 4G phone service Jio.