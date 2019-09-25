Latest NewsKerala

International Association of Athletics Federations honour P.T.Usha

Sep 25, 2019, 05:45 pm IST
International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has honoured the Malayali athlete P.T.Usha.

P.T.Usha has represented India in numerous international meets has been honoured by the governing body of the athletic federation by presenting the ‘veteran pin’.

She was one of the three persons form Asia to receive the honour. The chief of IAAF Sebastian Coe presented Usha the veteran pin during the 52nd IAAF Congress at Doha.

Usha has won five gold medals and a bronze medal in the 1985 Asian Games held at Jakarta.

She lost the bronze medal in 1984 Los Angeles Olympics by one-hundredth of a second. She is the first Indian to reach the finals of 400 meter hurdles in Olympics.

