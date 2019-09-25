International Association of Athletics Federations honour P.T.Usha

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has honoured the Malayali athlete P.T.Usha.

P.T.Usha has represented India in numerous international meets has been honoured by the governing body of the athletic federation by presenting the ‘veteran pin’.

Expressing my deep gratitude towards @iaaforg and President @sebcoe for awarding me the Veteran Pin at the 52nd IAAF conference in Doha. I look forward to continually contributing to the growth of athletics in our country!@IAAFDoha2019 #IAAFDoha2019 pic.twitter.com/pKUcly1EsV — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 25, 2019

She was one of the three persons form Asia to receive the honour. The chief of IAAF Sebastian Coe presented Usha the veteran pin during the 52nd IAAF Congress at Doha.

Reminiscing memories with 1984 LA Olympics 400M gold medalist Nawal EL Moutawakel. Missed the bronze by just a hundredth of a second that day. Good to see we both share the same passion for the sport even after all these years!@iaaforg @IAAFDoha2019 pic.twitter.com/X4CKdjAWJI — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 25, 2019

Usha has won five gold medals and a bronze medal in the 1985 Asian Games held at Jakarta.

She lost the bronze medal in 1984 Los Angeles Olympics by one-hundredth of a second. She is the first Indian to reach the finals of 400 meter hurdles in Olympics.