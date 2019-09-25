Pakistan drones drop Ak-47 rifles, grenades in Punjab

A large number of AK-47 assault rifles, satellite phones and grenades were dropped in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district by heavy-lifting drones that came from Pakistan, just across the border, Punjab Police officials said on Tuesday.

According to reort, Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out an attack of 26/11 magnitude in religious places in Punjab. The drones used for this task were fitted with high-end technology and GPS. They carried out at least eight ‘sorties’ for 10 days in September before dropping the weapons to the designated place, Punjab Police officials said.

On Sunday, five AK-47 rifles and hand grenades were recovered from Rajoke village near Khalra in Tarn Taran as Punjab Police busted a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany. The police said the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and adjoining states.

The recovery of huge cache of arms has put security agencies on high alert to thwart what appear to be attempts to orchestrate terror attacks on security installation in the country.

Police officials, on the condition of anonymity, said that after four to five sorties, a drone crashed due to a technical problem. This crashed drone was being destroyed by operatives on the Indian side when state police got the whiff and arrested one Shubdeep from the village. The information thus obtained led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, including some satellite phones which agencies suspect were to be used to communicate with Pakistani handlers.

Four more members of the terror module were arrested from the outskirts of Chohla Sahib village on Sunday. Five AK-47 rifles, 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition, four Chinese-made .30 bore pistols, along with eight magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition; nine hand grenades, five satellite phones with their ancillary equipment, two mobile phones, two wireless sets and fake currency with the face value of Rs 10 lakh were seized.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Union home minister Amit Shah to tackle the “drone problem” at the earliest.