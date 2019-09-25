Pawar vows not to bow before the central’thrown’, cries foul over the timing of ED action

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he will visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on September 27 in connection with a money laundering case filed against him by the agency.

Pawar also questioned the timing of the ED move, which comes days before the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Pawar said he will visit the ED office at 2 pm on September 27 to submit “whatever information” sought in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam.

“I will be mostly out of Mumbai for Assembly poll campaigning. The agency officials shouldn’t misunderstand that I am unavailable. I will go to them and give them whatever information they want,” Pawar said adding that he has the utmost faith in the constitution of India.