PM Modi set to declare India open defecation-free on Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare India open defecation-free, as part of the government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a cleanliness campaign drive across the country.

The announcement will be made at a function scheduled to be held at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to his home state Gujarat next month. Over 20,000 village heads (sarpanchs) from across the country will also take part in the special programme to observe the birth anniversary of Gandhi, the Father of India.