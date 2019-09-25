Tiger Shroff is not all about muscle and action,leaves Kapil Sharma stunned by his vocal skills

No one guessed what it would be when Tiger Shroff attempted to sing Befikra song grabbing a mike from Kapil Sharma.

The 29-year-old actor on an appearance on the popular show to promote his upcoming film War, left everyone stunned with his singing talent, especially Kapil Sharma.

