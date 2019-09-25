Latest NewscelebritiesNEWS

Tiger Shroff is not all about muscle and action,leaves Kapil Sharma stunned by his vocal skills

Sep 25, 2019, 05:31 pm IST
No one guessed what it would be when Tiger Shroff attempted to sing Befikra song grabbing a mike from Kapil Sharma.

The 29-year-old actor on an appearance on the popular show to promote his upcoming film War, left everyone stunned with his singing talent, especially Kapil Sharma.

