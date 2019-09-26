BSNL launches Super Star 500 broadband plan : Report

BSNL has reportedly launched a new Super Star 500 broadband plan that offers 500GB data at up to 50Mbps speed per month. This plan also offers complimentary subscription of Hotstar. It is available in two options – one is a DSL plan and the other is a Bharat Fibre plan. The latter comes with 50Mbps speed, whereas the DSL plan gives subscribers up to 10Mbps data speed. After the consumers cross the 500GB data FUP, the Internet speed will be reduced to just 2Mbps.

The new BSNL Super Star 500 broadband plan offers 500GB monthly data FUP, unlimited voice calls to any network within India, and a complimentary Hotstar Premium subscription without any extra cost. The price of this new Super Star 500 broadband plan is Rs. 949. To recall, an annual Hotstar subscription is priced at Rs. 999, and this is offered for free to the broadband subscribers. Of course, Bharat Fibre users get 50Mbps speeds, while the DSL plan users get 10Mbps speeds only.