Schoolgirl moonwalks on potholes, video goes viral: Watch Here

A school student of class 6, Adlin D Souza staged a moonwalk on potholes in Mangalore. Donned in an astronaut suit, the footage is from Central Market Road of the city. The act was in view of raising a voice against the state’s pathetic condition of streets.

