Malayali actress to play female lead in Vijay’s next film: See photos

Malayali actress Malavika Mohan play the female lead in the new film of Tamil superstar Vijay.

She has been fixed as the heroine of the film tentatively titled as ‘Vijay 64’ directed by Lokesh Kanakraj.

The actress has earlier acted in Rajinikanth’s film ‘Petta’.

The actress has acted in Malayalam films like ‘The Great Father’, ‘Nirnnayakam’ and ‘Pattam pole’.

She has also acted in the Hollywood film directed by Iranian directer Majeed Majidi ‘ Beyond the Clouds’.

Malavika Mohan is favorite of netizens through her Instagram posts.

She always make ti sure that her fans and netizens are engaged by sharing hot photos of her on the social media.