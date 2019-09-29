Gas pipe explosion in Dubai ; One killed,several injured

One person has died and three others were injured in what appeared to be a cooking gas explosion at a building in Al Mankhool area on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the injured were taken to Rashid Hospital.

The condition of the three injured in the incident was not immediately known.

The sources said the explosion in the studio apartment on the sixth floor damaged windows and the wall of the seven-floor high building in Bur Dubai.

There was no immediate statement from Civil Defence, but the sources said suspected the incident was triggered by a cooking gas explosion.