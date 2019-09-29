Huge fire breaks out at Saudi high-speed train station

A fire broke out in the Haramain high-speed rail station in Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah, injuring at least five people, the authorities said on Sunday.

Plumes of black smoke were still rising from the roof of the station at least four hours after the fire broke out at 12.35 p.m. (0935 GMT), Al-Ekhbariya state television footage showed.

It said civil defence were fighting the fire with air support and many sections of the blaze were under control.