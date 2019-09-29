Latest NewsGulf

Huge fire breaks out at Saudi high-speed train station

Sep 29, 2019, 07:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

A fire broke out in the Haramain high-speed rail station in Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah, injuring at least five people, the authorities said on Sunday.

Plumes of black smoke were still rising from the roof of the station at least four hours after the fire broke out at 12.35 p.m. (0935 GMT), Al-Ekhbariya state television footage showed.

It said civil defence were fighting the fire with air support and many sections of the blaze were under control.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close