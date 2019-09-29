India defeats Spain

In hockey, the Indian men’s team has thrashed Spain. Indian tam has defeated the European biggie Spain by 6-1 in the second match in the Belgium tour of Indian team. The match was played yesterday in Antwerp in Belgium.

For India Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals. While captain Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh and Rupinderpal Singh scored a goal each.

India will face Spain on today again. India has defeated Belgium in the opening match on Thursday. India has defeated the hosts by 2-0.

India who is placed in 5th position in world ranking will face World no.2 Belgium again in two matches on 1st and 3rd October.