‘Spider-man’ arrested after climbing 500 feet: See video

Spider-man has been arrested by police. Not the animated superhero but a real man who is nicknamed as spider-man.

German police has arrested Alain Robert who is also nicknamed as ‘French Spider-man’ on Saturday for climbing a sky scrapper in the Frankfurt city. Alain Robert is known for his skills in climbing sky scrappers. He was arrested by the police after he climbed around 500 feet height of the tower named ‘Skyper’.

VIDEO: Alain Robert reached the top of the 500 foot, 42-floor building in just half an hour — with neither permission nor safety equipment pic.twitter.com/bq4z38nkVp — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 28, 2019

Alain Robert has reached the top of the 154 meter tall building . he climbed the 42-story building in just half an hour without any safety equipment.

He has earlier climber world’s largest sky scrapper Burj Khaliffa and Eiffel Tower.