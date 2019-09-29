“There’s no question of me meeting Prime Minister Modi after what he’s done in Kashmir”, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will not meet his Indian counter part Narendra Modi.

“There’s no question of me meeting Prime Minister Modi after what he’s done in Kashmir,” said Imran Khan in an interview given to CNN.

” Narendra Modi keeps saying it is bilateral relation. When we try to talk to him, he says, it is a unilateral issue. So we go around in circles”, Khan accused.

“But eventually, and this is my belief, this is what I think I have achieved from my trip hers, I believe that the international community will move in. They will have to because this is going to become a flash point” claimed Khan.

Pakistan is trying its level best to internationalize the Kashmir issue. But all the efforts were gone vein as almost all nations supported India.