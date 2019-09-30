1.25km above sea level ; sky bridge opens in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has launched the latest adventure tourism product on Jebel Jais, the ‘Jebel Jais Zipline Tour’, in partnership with ToroVerde.

This will join and complement the existing attractions including the Jebel Jais Via Ferrata (mountain climbing) and the Jebel Jais Flight: The Word’s Longest Zipline, that has already welcomed more than 35,000 flyers since its launch.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said the ‘Jebel Jais Zipline Tour’ features seven ziplines flying over the grand cliffs and canyons of Jebel Jais.

“These are connected by nine platforms; the cluster of seven ziplines cover a total distance of 5km (ranging from 337m to 1km in length) with an average speed of 60kmph,” said Raki Phillips.

During the tour, flyers will navigate their way through the air to reach the 15-metre-long sky bridge, the highest in the UAE at 1,250m above the sea level and 300m above ground, which they will have to cross to finish the remaining part of the zipline tour journey, he added.