In a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting earlier this week, China was accused of harvesting organs from minority communities. It was Tribunal, Tribunal, an independent global group initiated by the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in the Communist country which brought the charge against China.

Uighur Muslims and members of the Falun Gong religious are the main victims of this, as Hamid Sabi, a lawyer for the Tribunal, said that organs like heart, lungs, kidney, and skin are taken from these groups.

Sabi told the United Nations Human Rights Council that the efforts involved “hundreds of thousands of victims,” describing it as “one of the worst mass atrocities of this century.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who speaks at length for Muslims in Kashmir had said that China is a good friend of Pakistan and that such issues will be raised in private.

The China Tribunal, in a previous report, released in July, had found that a “very substantial number” of prisoners were killed after an order by the Chinese government.