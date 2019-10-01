Pastor beaten for flouting community’s order not to conduct Sunday service

General Overseer of the City of God Rest Ministry, Pastor Destiny Eguavoen was on Sunday beaten up by youths of Urora community in Edo State for allegedly flouting the community’s order to stop church service before 8am.

Chief Priest of the community, Chief Ugiagbe Aiwaguore, Ohen Ugbodeyaen of Urora, had ordered shop owners in the community and residents to stay indoors for the celebration of the annual Ikpoleki festival.

All churches were asked to end their sunday service before 8am.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Oyenude Kure, kicked against the order, saying it violated the freedom of worship as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Bishop Kure asked churches in Urora to go about their normal church service on Sunday.

He said the restriction on movement was unacceptable to the church as the body of Christ.

It was gathered that youths of the community moved from street to street to ensure compliance as shops were closed and some churches hurriedly ended their service while others refused to open for business.

Many residents in the community were indoors.

At the City of God Rest Ministry, the youths were peeved that the pastor was still preaching as at 9am and they disrupted the service.

Members of the church scampered for safety as the youths hit anybody in sight with chairs.