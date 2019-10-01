Youth falls to death while taking adventurous selfie

A 26-year-old was drowned to death while taking an adventure selfie from the outer wall of the Jayakwadi dam. He slipped and was washed away in the Godawari river. Another man was rescued by the villagers. The incident happened on Sunday sparked concerns about safety measures taken by the authorities to avert such mishaps.

Divers recovered the body of the drowned man, Asif Zainuddin Jagirdar (26), who hailed from Bazartal Shevgaon taluka of Ahmednagar district, around 10 am on Monday. His body was handed over to the grieving family after an autopsy.