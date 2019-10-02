Here are the Sexiest Movies of 2019. How Many Have You Watched?

2019 is coming to an end and the year has already seen a resurgence of romantic comedies, but there is always enough audience for the lust movies. Here we are compiling a list of sexiest movies of this year and all of the films on the list are capable of raising an eyebrow.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a much-anticipated film of 2019, and the master of sex appeal-Brad Pitt literally stole the show with a shirtless scene.

Long Shot

Built upon the sexual tension between Rogen’s dogged journalist and Theron’s Secretary of State, this movie has some realistic romance between Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen.

Gloria Bell

In this movie, Julianne Moore will literally prove it to you that sexy is not all about being young. Do watch the film.

Climax

This surreal horror film is quite arousing too. Do not miss this.

Rocketman

This movie which is Elton John musical-biopic has one of the most realistic gay scenes. So if you are into it, do check this out.

Serenity

Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey in the film has absolutely nailed it with their chemistry.

The Aftermath

The love triangle set up between Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgård, and Jason Clarke is really worth watching.

After

This film has one of the best love scenes of this year. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out now.