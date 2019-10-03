Indian expatriate killed in Dubai explosion

Authorities have confirmed the death of a 47-year-old Indian expatriate following an explosion in a gas pipe in his apartment.

According to local media reports the mishap happened on the sixth floor of an apartment at Mankhoul, Al-Ghurair area. A mechanic was repairing a cooking gas leak at the time of the explosion. The deceased man’s wife- who survived the explosion said she was with her younger child when the loud bang was heard and the ceiling collapsed. Her husband was bringing their elder daughter back from school when a huge girdle fell on top and crushed him to death. The daughter sustained minor injuries to the leg.

The Indian family is from Lucknow and trying to get back the body for burial in India.