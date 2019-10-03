Opposition backed trade unions declare ‘ national strike’

The trade unions supported by the opposition parties has declared a ‘national strike. The strike was announced at a national convention called by 10 national trade unions. The convention was attended by by INTUC, CITU, AITUC, HMS, TUCC, SEWA, AICCU, LPF AND UTUC. The trade unions has called the national strike on January 8,2020.

The trade unions accused that the NDA government is anti-worker, anti-people and anti-national. The unions are demanding a national minimum wage of Rs.21000.The other demands include pension to all, restoration of old pension scheme, generation of new jobs and strengthening of welfare boards for un-organised sector .