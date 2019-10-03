This Indian man has all ‘organs on the wrong side’

A man has made the whole medical doctors wonder as he is living with all organs in the wrong side of the body. Jamaluddin, a native of Padrauna in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar is the ‘wonder man’.

All the organs in his body are placed on the wrong side – his heart is on the right side while his liver and gall bladder are on the left.

The matter came to light recently when Jamaluddin complained of stomach ache and was taken to a doctor in Gorakhpur. The doctor was shocked to see the x-ray and ultrasound reports of Jamaluddin.

Doctors says that the first such case of all the organs on the wrong side of the body had come to light in 1643. The treatment of such persons is difficult, especially when surgery is required.