A Pakistani woman gets Indian citizenship after 35 years

A Pakistani woman has got Indian citizenship after long thirty-five years. The woman who has been living in India has been got the Indian citizenship after 35 years.

The woman was married to a man in Muzaffarnagar . She has been residing in India on a long-term visa, has been granted Indian nationality after 35 -years.

The Pakistani woman named Zubeda had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, a resident of Yogenderpur 35 years ago. Zubeda aged 55-year had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage.But it was not accepted on some legal grounds.

Since 1994 she had been staying in the country on long-term visa, and granted Indian citizenship early this week. Now she can now apply for Aadhaar, ration card and voter ID. The woman has two daughters 30-year-old Rumesha and Zumesha, 26, and both are married.

As per official data about 25 Pakistani women married to Indian nationals are living in Muzaffarnagar district on long-term visa.