Government asks people to leave this Gulf country immediately

The Bahrain government has urged its citizen not to travel to Iraq. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain has urged its citizen not to travel to Republic of Iraq. The travel advisory was issued as the security condition in the Iraq is worsening.

The advisory released by the ministry has also asked the citizen who were in Iraq to leave the country immediately for their own security and safety and to exercise utmost caution. It also warned people to keep away from unrest, rioting spots and to observe the instructions of the local authority.

For assistance please contact the following numbers:

Embassy in Baghdad: 009647814256980

The General Consulate in Najaf: 009647728672227

MOFA Operations office: 0097317227555