Kiara Advani shares her vacation pictures : See pics

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is on a vacation. The actress who stole the heart of film lovers by her acting skills in the film kabir Singh has shared her vacation pictures for her fans.

The actress, is back in Mumbai now has been posting images from the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The latest Instagram that she shared was captioned, “Vaccay withdrawals! Already dreaming of the next one!”

Kiara shared many pictures. She even shared pictures from Florence posing with her brother. The Instagram was captioned, “I’ve clearly inspired my brother this holiday, at least with all the posing! He hates taking pictures and my family could give any Asian tourist competition when it comes to taking pictures, but here we are and we’ve come a long way with this one, my little brother posing like it’s nobody’s business in this picture.”