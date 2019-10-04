Kiara Advani shares her vacation pictures : See pics

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is on a vacation. The actress who stole the heart of film lovers by her acting skills in the film kabir Singh has shared her vacation pictures for her fans.
Vaccay withdrawals! Already dreaming of the next one! A quick staycation with Booking.com to beat my post-vacation blues!? No better down time than a trip with family or friends.. wouldn’t it be ideal to plan a holiday every 4 months, it’s so nice to come back refreshed and rejuvenated! Plan your next with @bookingcom #Ad
The actress, is back in Mumbai now has been posting images from the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The latest Instagram that she shared was captioned, “Vaccay withdrawals! Already dreaming of the next one!”
Kiara shared many pictures. She even shared pictures from Florence posing with her brother. The Instagram was captioned, “I’ve clearly inspired my brother this holiday, at least with all the posing! He hates taking pictures and my family could give any Asian tourist competition when it comes to taking pictures, but here we are and we’ve come a long way with this one, my little brother posing like it’s nobody’s business in this picture.”
