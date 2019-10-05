Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi, inaugrate 3 projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are going to jointly inaugurate three projects on Saturday during the bilateral meeting between the two sides. India and Bangladesh are also likely to sign six to seven agreements during the meeting.

Addressing the media on Friday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We expect that about 6 to 7 documents will be signed in the field of transport, connectivity, capacity building and culture. The two leaders will jointly inaugurate three projects that you will get to know tomorrow.”

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. During the delegation-level talks, the issue of Teesta water sharing and Rohingya issue will also come up. According to sources, the issue of NRC will not be the focus of talks, the thrust would be on bilateral cooperation and enhancing of ties.

NRC and the issue of illegal immigrants is a matter of concern for Dhaka. Raveesh Kumar addressed the issue by calling the process internal for now.

“We have been saying that this is a Supreme Court-mandated process. It is an ongoing exercise. Therefore, from the MEA perspective, there is nothing that I can add at this stage. I think it is important to understand that the due process has to be completed first and there are several appellate processes before you reach that stage,” he said.