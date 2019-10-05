Car was in garage for one month,still got Traffic fine: Know the reason

With the new hefty traffic fines, all vehicle owners are keen to avoid any traffic violations. But in Ghaziabad a man received 15 e-challans, and that too for breaking the speed limit. He was amused, and reached out to his niece Arun Kumar working as a lineman in Ghaziabad. The car in the garage was a white Maruti Celerio.

Arun Kumar sought police help, but they asked them to pay the fine first hand. Then he checked the challans and found that the car was fined in different regions of Delhi mostly in a region close to Akshardham temple. On Wednesday he visited Akshardham along with his father Shivshankar when incidentally his gaze stuck upon a white Maruti Celerio.

That Maruti Celerio had the same registration number as his Uncle’s car.HE chased the car and when it reached Ghaziabad sector 10 area he phoned 100 and seek police help. A team of police reached from Kavi Nagar and nabbed the driver. Ghaziabad SP Shlok Kumar said the arrested is identified as Sunil Kumar and he is a cab driver for an IT firm. He copied the registration number of his uncles Celerio so as to avoid traffic fines. The police is now in search of a cab owner.