Couple engage in sex in police vehicle

Everything has its own time and place. And if you forget in doing anything you will be in big trouble. A couple who forget this are landed in bigger troubles.

A couple is facing multiple charges by police for having sex in the backseat of a police car.

The bizarre incident took place in Florida in USA. Aaron Thomas and Megan Mondanaro has been booked by the police for cycling with no lights on South Fletcher Avenue in Florida. The couple were almost hit by a car. Then the police took them into custody to took them to a hospital. Then the police realized that they were drunk too.

They were put in the back of a police vehicle. After entering the vehicle they stripped themselves and started doing sex inside the car. When the police noticed this they asked to behave well. But Thomas then escaped from the police and started to run naked on road. Later he was arrested by police.

Now the couple are facing multiple charges.