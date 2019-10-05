Iran-backed Houthi militias fires two ballistic missiles from the Sana’a Governorate

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the Spokesman for the Coalition Forces for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen, has said that Iran-backed Houthi militias have fired two ballistic missiles from the Sana’a Governorate on Friday morning.

Al-Maliki was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying that the missiles were launched utilising civilian infrastructure, but fell shortly following their launch in the Saada Governorate, north-west of Yemen.

The Arab Coalition Spokesman said that Houthi militias continued to violate international humanitarian law by firing ballistic missiles indiscriminately, adding that such actions threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians.

He noted that Coalition forces continue to take strict measures to neutralise and destroy these ballistic capabilities to protect civilians inside Yemen and to also safeguard regional and international security.