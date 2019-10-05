Release date of ‘Hotel Mumbai’ announced

The release date of multi-lingual film ‘Hotel Mumbai’ was announced. The makers of the film has announced the release date through the social media. The film will be released on November 22.

The multi-lingual film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The movie recounts the 2008, November siege of Taj hotel in Mumbai by Pakistan based terrorists.

A 72-hour siege. 34 hotel staff. 1600 lives saved. Zee Studios & Purpose Entertainment will release their upcoming film #HotelMumbai, an incredible true story of bravery & courage, on November 22, 2019 in India. pic.twitter.com/HKCjnHE2sm — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) October 4, 2019

The film is directed by Anthony Mars. The film is penned by Anthony Mars and Feet Collee. The film has Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Anupam Kher in the lead role.