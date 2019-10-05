Latest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Release date of ‘Hotel Mumbai’ announced

Oct 5, 2019, 04:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

The release date of multi-lingual film ‘Hotel Mumbai’ was announced. The makers of the film has announced the release date through the social media. The film will be released on November 22.

The multi-lingual film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The movie recounts the 2008, November siege of Taj hotel in Mumbai by Pakistan based terrorists.

The film is directed by Anthony Mars. The film is penned by Anthony Mars and Feet Collee. The film has Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Anupam Kher in the lead role.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close