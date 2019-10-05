Saudi Arabia allows men and women foreign visitors to share hotel rooms

From now on-ways men and women visiting Saudi Arabia can share hotel rooms. The Saudi Arabian government has allowed foreign men and women to rent hotel rooms together without proving that they are related. The Saudi women are also allowed to rent hotel rooms by themselves.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage has confirmed this by a statement.

” All Saudi nationals are asked to show family ID or proof of relationship on checking into hotels. This si not required of foreign tourists. All women including Saudi’s, can book and stay in hotels alone providing ID on check-in” said the statement.