89 Islamic terrorists killed in encounter

In Afghanistan 89 Islamic terrorists belonging to Taliban were killed in an operation conducted by security forces. The operation was conducted in the Tahar province of Afghanistan. More than 60 people were injured in the attack.

Spokesperson of Defence Ministry has explained that the operation against Taliban is going on throughout the country. The Taliban is forced to retreat in many ares.

The Taliban which once controlled the the country has lost its control after the US security forces intervention in the country. But even now many areas in the riot-ridden nation is under the control of Taliban. US has been in a peace talk with the Taliban. But the Islamist militants are also conducting attack against government in regular intervals.