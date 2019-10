Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested one active terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Baramulla. A cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorist.

The terrorist was later identified as a local named Mohsin Saleh who had joined Jaish-e-Mohammed recently. Md Suleman Choudhary, IG Baramulla said,”He was caught in a joint operation by Baramulla police and CRPF. From the items recovered from him, we deduce that he was planning a cop killing”.