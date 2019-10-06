Woman kills 2-year-old son who refused to eat hot dog

In a shocking incident, a woman beat her son to death after he refused to eat a hot dog. The incident happened in Kansas, United States. The victim died in the hospital two days after the incident.

The victim was brutally thrashed by the woman and her boyfriend after he refused to eat his meal. The woman has been identified as Elizabeth Woolheater, while her boyfriend is identified as Lucas Diel.

According to a report, the woman pleaded guilty in August for the second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. The matter came to light on May 4 when police were called to report about a child not breathing.

According to police, the boy suffered injuries on his head and face. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The autopsy report of the boy confirmed multiple injuries including broken bones, brain swelling, bruising. The boy was also reportedly malnourished.

The accused woman has been sentenced to 19 years and five months in prison on Friday by a local court. Though the woman’s boyfriend denied beating the child, he was also convicted for the second-degree murder. He has been sentenced to 49-year in prison.

Reports further suggest that the US Department for Children and Families (DCF) was alerted about the kid being abused before his death.